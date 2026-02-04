‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’: A Romance Brews Between Two Contestants in Exclusive Sneak Peek

A new episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear airs this week, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek.

In “Main Drag,” airing on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, “Eleven remain in a twisted game of horse dragging, dumpster diving, and revenge.”

The exclusive clip sees contestants Rob and Jayleen getting pretty cozy on a couch outside of the house, while other contestants are spying on them from a window. In a confessional, Rob says that fear is “not a factor” when it comes to kissing Jayleen, but he’s just waiting for the right moment. The moment never comes while on the couch, and everyone is getting pretty impatient, including fellow contestant Chelsea, who tells cameras that Johnny might kiss her before Rob kisses Jayleen. Perhaps some other time that moment will come, as long as it’s not spoiled by a disgusting challenge.

Whether or not anything comes from this blossoming romance is unclear, but it seems like the challenges aren’t the only things bringing the contestants together. And not all the action is happening on location. Rob and Jayleen are certainly getting closer, so you never know what could happen. Fear Factor has always been unpredictable, no matter the circumstances, so anything is possible.

Fear Factor: House of Fear premiered on Jan. 11. Hosted by Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, the reboot is “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever before. “Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the official synopsis. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

It’s hard to predict how things will go down between Rob and Jayleen, but fans will just have to tune in to find out. Check out a sneak peek above, and watch an all-new episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu, where all episodes are available. Between the romance and the challenges, there is no telling what all will happen in the new episode, but luckily, the wait won’t be long.