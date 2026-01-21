‘Fear Factor: House of Fear’ Contestants Are Welcomed to Unhappy Hour in an Homage to the Original Series (Exclusive Clip)

Fear Factor is back with House of Fear, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode.

In “Wrecking Ball,” airing on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, “Fears of fire and of heights push players to the edge – as the women of Fear House target their top enemy. Will a disgusting End Game expose a master manipulator?”

The exclusive clip sees host Johnny Knoxville welcoming the contestants to Unhappy Hour, an homage to old school Fear Factor, in which people eat absolutely horrible and disgusting stuff. In the challenge, contestants have to spin the wheel, which consists of two ingredients: a disgusting solid and an equally disgusting liquid to be blended. That’s not the worst part. There will be two rounds, with the winner of the first round who downs it all quickest is safe from elimination. The remaining contestants in round two will have to pick again, and whoever chugs the slowest is eliminated.

Not only that, if a contestant pukes, the glass will be refilled to the top, and they have to do it all again. If they puke in the cup, they just have to drink it all up. That last part made every contestant gag, and it seemed like a couple were already getting ready to throw up. It’s classic Fear Factor, and there’s no telling how it will go down (or up).

Fear Factor: House of Fear marks the latest iteration of the stunt/dare game show that originally premiered in 2001. Jackass star Johnny Knoxville hosts the new series, which premiered on Jan. 11 following the NFL wildcard game, and it’s “bigger, bolder, and more daring” than ever, according to Fox’s official synopsis.

FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR: Host Johnny Knoxville in the FEAR FACTOR: HOUSE OF FEAR “Wrecking Ball” episode airing Wednesday, Jan. 21 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: Shane Harvey/FOX

“Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges, and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon,” reads the description. “Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize!”

Fear Factor is always unpredictable, and that doesn’t seem to be changing with the new series. Make sure to watch the sneak peek above and tune in to a new episode of Fear Factor: House of Fear on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Fox, streaming the next day on Hulu.