Farrah Abraham Weighs in on ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Relationship With Andrew Glennon

Farrah Abraham knows a thing or two about battling with personal issues in the public eye and now she empathizes for Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood‘s situation following a heated few weeks, stemming from a domestic battery arrest involving her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon on July 4.

“They’ve definitely probably splitted ways after that,” Abraham said to Hollywood Life. “I can only imagine, this is her second go round of her losing custody of a child and I’m sure that’s not taken lightly.”

Portwood was arrested over the July 4th weekend for domestic battery after she allegedly got physical with her then boyfriend, Glennon. She was charged with three separate felonies following her arrest: domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” the statement from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

While many first thought the fight came out of nowhere, one source said otherwise.

“She wasn’t just upset out of nowhere,” the source explained. “There were things going on between her and Andrew that led to this.”

“For the most part, it has been good, but lately a few issues have popped up that have made her question things and challenge her trust in him,” they added. “She has been through a lot. She just wants to be able to trust someone, and there have been major issues.”

While some think he cheated on her, Glennon came to his defense shortly thereafter to clear the air and said he did not in fact venture off with someone else.

Portwood and Glennon got together shortly after the reality star called it quits with her ex, Matt Bajer. Portwood shares her 1-year-old son James with Glennon and her 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.

Portwood has been open about her struggle with bipolar disorder and mental illness in recent years. Now, she “feels pressure” to show personal growth from her past arrests, but an insider shared that Portwood “hates that people will think she hasn’t” grown from her previous situations.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Portwood lets the cameras come in to her counseling session with her therapist, in hopes of giving viewers an inside look of her process.