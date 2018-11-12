Farrah Abraham Warns Fans to ‘Stay Away From Evil Drama’ With Anti-Bullying Message Ahead of Canceled Boxing Event

Farrah Abraham may have pulled out of her charity boxing event last minute, but the Teen Mom OG alum maintains she’s “always winning.”

After backing out of her planned fight with Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander earlier this month over a conflict with the event organizers, Abraham nevertheless posed in pink boxing attire while at her hotel in the Maldives in a photo she shared to Instagram Saturday.

“Always winning,” she captioned it, adding a heart and boxing glove emoji. “When your views are this amazing #antibullying . Always listen to your gut to do the right thing, it will save your energy, stay away from evil drama & focus on your successes & talents. Boxing will for ever be apart of my life & has shown me the above I’m grateful I no longer tolerate the time wasting bad people who use me.”

She then added hashtags like #freedom, #winning, #victory and #livingmybestlife.

Fans in the comment section were quick to criticize the MTV personality for promoting her short-lived boxing career on social media despite pulling out of the match.

“Who poses in boxing gear after pulling out of a fight??? #Weaksauce,” one person commented.

“Why would you post this when you dropped out of a charity event?” another added. “I hope [you’re] still making a donation at least.”

Abraham declined her participation in the charity match after she cited issues with event organizer Damon Feldman, but was soon after served by a cease and desist order by Feldman and the promotion company. Soon after, Abraham clapped back in a statement to PEOPLE.

“The public now knows the truth. All parties associated, including the women now fighting are frauds. Samantha Goldberg, Damon Feldman, Michael Makowski and Boom Cups all need to cease and desist using my face and name for press and publicity. They’re criminals,” Abraham said.

Abraham has since been replaced at the charity match, which is designed to promote anti-bullying.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham