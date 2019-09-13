Farrah Abraham Tries Apologizing for Calling 9/11 ‘7-Eleven,’ Manages to Make Things Worse

Farrah Abraham is digging herself a deeper hole after mistakenly referring to the 9/11 anniversary on Wednesday as “7-Eleven.” The former Teen Mom star apologized for the gaffe, but in the process got tongue-tied once again. Apologizing for the video she shared to social media in which she took her 10-year-old daughter Sophia to New York City‘s Freedom Tower, Abraham told TMZ that she had “a blonde moment” but that “my heart was in the right space.”

“Sophia definitely enjoyed 9/11,” she said. “That was the first time I got to go.” She later added how she was “very sorry about that,” as the experience meant “so much” to her and Sophia. “[It was] very much an accident.”

Many social media users still weren’t satisfied with Abraham’s explanation.

I know people make mistakes, I get that, we’re human, but c’mon now how in the hell do you get 7/11 and 9/11 mixed up. 🤐 one is a place where you get slushies 🍧, the other is to remember the worst terrorists attack in American history , it shouldn’t be that hard to know that — Randy G (@RandallGoins1) September 12, 2019

“Wow, she’s super fake with her own kid … and it’s HORRIBLE!!! [Oh my God]! Her apology is wretched,” one YouTube user wrote.

In her initial video shared earlier this week, Abraham chronicled their trip to see the site of the terrorist attack. “OK, so we wanted to do, since it’s gonna be September 11, in honor of the Freedom Towers, and observatory deck and everything, of 7-Eleven, we are going to do this. Wow, look at this, guys,” she said in the video.

“I think this is gorgeous, beautiful, and in memory of a lot of loved ones, a lot of others lost,” she continued. “I remember being in fifth grade when September 11 attacks happened, Sophia was not born yet, so I think it’s really important that Sophia learns about it, and here we go.”

She also sparked backlash when she said she was looking to “enjoy the experience” of being at the monument, adding, “It’s pretty gorgeous here. It’s such a great day. The buildings are so beautiful.”

“It’s 9/11 not 711.. has the botox leaked into your brain,” one fan quipped, while another added, “If you want to ‘enjoy the experience’ of 7-11 you are in the wrong place.”

Another added, “Unfollowing right now. The fact that she said 7-11 is disgusting. She is using this horrible moment in history to try to gain more fame and exploit her child even more. So shameful.”