Farrah Abraham Posts Saucy Topless Shot to Celebrate 1 Million Followers on Instagram

That’s one way to celebrate! Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham posted a NSFW photo on Instagram Sunday after getting her 1 millionth follower on the social media platform.

1 M I L L I O N ❤️ 💋🔥 📸 @kemwestphoto #FarrahAbraham A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Oct 22, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

The 26-year-old is shown posing half naked on a bed, covering up on top with only heart-shaped leopard print pasties.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“1 M I L L I O N,” the mother of one captioned it. She also posted several different filtered versions of the image to her Instagram story.

Up Next: 5 Times Farrah Abraham Got Roasted by Commenters

According to Instagram, the Single AF cast member currently has 999K followers, leading fans to speculate that some unfollowed her out of spite after the announcement.

The naughty image comes a week before Abraham is scheduled to get nude in a NSFW solo anal livestream for the porn site CamSoda.

Abraham also performed solo for the site in September, which garnered about 80,000 viewers and reportedly broke the website for a few minutes.

The website reportedly expects even more people to tune in this time, and is taking precautions to avoid any tech problems this time around.