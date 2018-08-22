Farrah Abraham Claims ‘Teen Mom’ Replacement Bristol Palin ‘Wants to Be’ Her

Farrah Abraham may not be taking the news of Bristol Palin replacing her on Teen Mom OG as well as she initially did.

The former MTV star opened up about what she thinks of Sarah Palin’s daughter, who was hired to appear on the reality series months after Abraham parted ways with parent company Viacom.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think it’s great. I do feel like I’m watching an episode of Girl, Interrupted now,” Abraham told The Blast in an interview Wednesday, as reported by PEOPLE. “She moves to where I live. She looks like she wants to be a Farrah Abraham, but isn’t with her ‘Maci’ storyline.”

Abraham referred to MTV’s first look at Palin’s debut, which the network premiered during Monday night’s live broadcast of the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

In the short clip, Palin spoke to her mother, saying, “I was a teen mom. My life is not perfect at all.”

The moment seemed similar to Maci Bookout’s early storyline in which she broke up with son Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, and raised him as a single mom before marrying Taylor McKinney.

However, Abraham told the outlet that she doesn’t watch Teen Mom OG anymore.

When asked what advice she’d give Palin about working with MTV producers, Abraham said, “I’ve shown the best how to deal with the producers and not let that negativity persuade your mindset and your kids.”

“So I wish them all the best and it is a job — not where you make friends,” she added.

Palin first confirmed the news she’d be joining the MTV series on her Instagram in July, sharing a photo of herself and her family with a film crew.

“I am excited to join MTV’s Teen Mom OG. I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey,” she captioned the post.

Abraham quit the show in late 2017, claiming MTV pushed her out because of her career in the adult entertainment business.

When news first surfaced of the replacement, Abraham told TMZ she was surprised they would cast a Republican as her replacement.

“I’m actually shocked that [Teen Mom executive producer] Morgan J. Freeman… is actually open to letting a Republican — like I’m just a humanist, I’m an independent — but he’s actually open to a Republican being on his show with his Trump Hate Cult,” Abraham said at the time.

Palin’s debut on Teen Mom OG is expected to air Oct. 1. She has some experience in the world of reality television as she was a contestant in two seasons of Dancing With the Stars, and starred on her own show, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp.