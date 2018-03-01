Farrah Abraham Will Not Attend ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion After Being Replaced

If you were hoping Farrah Abraham would bring the drama in the Teen Mom OG reunion of her final season, prepare to be disappointed.

“MTV is not allowing me to attend the reunion, and my dad won’t attend if I don’t go. I can’t speak for my mom,” Abraham told Us Weekly Wednesday. A source also told the publication that the network hopes her family would still attend in her absence.

As previously reported, Abraham was fired by MTV and its production Viacom allegedly due to her involvement in the adult entertainment industry in October, and her replacement, Teen Mom 3 alum Mackenzie McKee, was revealed Tuesday. The same day, Abraham released a statement to Us in which she called herself the show’s “biggest star.”

“I wish them all the best with the show. I’m out on a high note. This is the longest season in history and I’m their biggest star. I can do my own show, but I don’t want to focus on reality TV,” Abraham said. “I’m focusing on scripted opportunities, but will always enjoy a good reality TV project. I don’t know what the show is doing. You could take all the girls on all the series, but none can bring or do as much as I do for the series.”

Last week, Abraham announced she was suing Viacom for at least $5 million, claiming they “wrongfully terminated her employment because she did not conform to gender stereotype.” She also accused executive producer Morgan J. Freeman and the crew of coming to her house, saying she was “harassed, humiliated, discriminated against, disrespected, ridiculed, degraded and sex shamed” for her work in the adult entertainment industry.

Abraham has been part of Teen Mom OG from its premiere in 2009 after appearing on 16 and Pregnant, during which she gave birth to her only daughter, 9-year-old Sophia.

McKee, whose mother is currently battling stage 4 brain cancer, will be joining cast members Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell.

The 23-year-old’s name had been thrown about for a while as a new cast member, with media outlets speculating she could take the place of Abraham or Teen Mom 2 cast member Jenelle Evans, whose husband David Eason was fired earlier this month due to a homophobic rant he took to social media.

McKee joining the cast of Teen Mom OG makes her the second Teen Mom 3 star to do so after Briana DeJesus joined Teen Mom 2‘s eighth season. Teen Mom 3 lasted only 13 episodes in 2013 after low ratings.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

