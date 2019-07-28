Farrah Abraham: What Is the ‘Teen Mom’ Alum’s Net Worth

Farrah Abraham is one of the most notable Teen Mom stars, and she has the net worth to prove it. Abraham has made plenty of headlines over the years, including her arrest following an altercation at the Beverly Hills Hotels last summer. But while she is commonly surrounded in controversy, her fame has given her a comfortable net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Abraham, 28, is estimated to be worth $1 million.

Abraham’s hefty sum of money got its start when she first appeared on popular MTV series 16 & Pregnant in 2009. She went on to document her life as a young mother in the spin off series Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG, though she was let go from the series in 2018 allegedly due to her work in the adult entertainment industry.

She was previously embattled in a $5 million lawsuit against MTV parent company Viacom for allegedly being “sex shamed” and “harassed” for her work in the adult entertainment industry during her firing.

The 28-year-old’s adult entertainment work began in 2013 when a sex tape of her and adult film star James Deen had leaked. Following the release of the tape, the then 21-year-old signed a deal with Vivid Entertainment to distribute the video and later went on to be an ambassador for adult film site ManyVids. She also landed a deal with CamSoda, a live adult cam site where models engage in “shows” for tipping clients.

Abraham has also had endeavors in other industries, including launching Mommy & Me, a line of pasta sauce after she obtained her associate degree in culinary arts and management in 2011. The following year, she burst into the music industry with her debut album, My Teenage Dream Ended, which was also the title of her later released memoir. Abraham is also reportedly developing her best-selling novel into a movie.

Abraham has been known to fend off negative headlines following her previously aforementioned arrest. The former Teen Mom star was reportedly involved in an altercation with an employee at the hotel she and her then 9-year-old daughter Sophia were staying at, the altercation turned physical when Abraham allegedly struck the staffer.

Abraham was arrested and reportedly charged with battery and trespassing, though she was later released on $500 bail.

A representative for Abraham has claimed that the arrest was a “misunderstanding,” and Abraham herself has stated that the reports have been blown out of proportion, even alleging that police sold information regarding the incident to various outlets.