Farrah Abraham Teases Leaving ‘Teen Mom OG’

Farrah Abraham is still contemplating her future with MTV.

The Teen Mom OG cast member is still on the show, despite producers “fake firing” her on the show over her adult performances. But going into 2018, Abraham isn’t sure what her future with the reality show is.

“Right now I know I am making the right choices and I am here to finish up the filming of the season and I feel I have done the best I can do in good faith and not lose my work ethic,” Abraham told Us Weekly. “So it is truly a sad case and a shame they have chosen to fire me and [they only care about] story line and that is really sad for the show. In the meantime, I am not letting it affect my personal life, which it has been, so I am going to go to Crazy Horse because that is something I love to do and why not, it is a holiday party.”

While Abraham isn’t sure about her future involvement with Teen Mom OG, she says she still wants to be on TV. She is currently also appearing on this season of Single AF.

“A lot of shows,” Abraham said about her plans for the future. “I would say bigger networks, different endeavors and scripted, so everything is looking good. It is just sad that I have to close this chapter of my life and hopefully on a good page rather than a bad page.”

“I am just excited for 2018, it is going to be a very big year,” she continued. “I have just learned so much from being a young teen mom and getting out of those struggles and all of those hard times.”

The 26-year-old also clarified statements she made this week that she didn’t want 8-year-daughter Sophia on Teen Mom OG anymore.

“I will say Sophia is not going to continue to be on Teen Mom. Sophia is not going to continue to talk about sex and unplanned pregnancies and all that stuff — so she’ll go on to do something better and hopefully she’ll be doing makeup brands or clothing,” she said.

However Abraham says that doesn’t mean the little girl won’t appear on the show.

“I think that was something that got mixed or confused, because I don’t believe I have ever said that,” she explained. “The main reason I was on the show in the first place was because of my daughter. She was born onto the show, so I always wanted her to be on there. “

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

