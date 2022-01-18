‘Teen Mom’ Star Farrah Abraham Accused of Being a ‘Violent Alcoholic’ by Ex

Farrah Abraham’s ex is speaking out in the wake of her arrest Saturday night for allegedly slapping a security guard. The former Teen Mom OG star’s ex, Simon Saran, took to Twitter Sunday to accuse Abraham of being a “violent alcoholic” following the altercation, which resulted in the MTV star being placed under arrest on suspicion of battery.

Saran shared an article about Abraham’s arrest to Twitter, writing he was “not surprised” about her trouble with the police. He then accused the former 16 and Pregnant star of being a “violent alcoholic.” Saran previously appeared on Teen Mom OG while dating Abraham on and off for about two years before the couple split in 2017.

https://twitter.com/SimonSaran/status/1482853156916645890?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Abraham was taken into police custody Saturday after being accused of slapping a security guard during a night out at Grandmaster Records in Hollywood. She was released from police custody soon after, taking to Instagram with a video of herself being restrained on the ground during the altercation to share her side of the story. In the video, Abraham is on her stomach on the sidewalk as a security guard held back her arms and legs.

“What a horrible dining experience being battered and assaulted by your staff,” Abraham wrote in an address to the restaurant. “The staff yet again attack a paying customer and hold me against my will and hurt me.” She continued that the staff “should be in jail” for restraining her, adding, “I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered.”

The Ex on the Beach alum continued, “As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer @grandmaster_recorders should fire their management and security for all contributing to attacking 1 person out of 3 people.” She then thanked police for “rescuing” her from the situation, adding, “I realize it’s no longer safe for a woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. …I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always.” A rep for Abraham also told PEOPLE she was “securing legal counsel and preparing for court in May and pressing charges.”