Farrah Abraham Shares Cryptic Snap About ‘Pregnancy Scare’

Farrah Abraham told her Snapchat followers Friday that she had a “pregnancy scare” and then went to an abortion clinic, although one might assume she was joking based on her presentation of the news.

“Girls watch your expiration dates and that is on your birth control,” she told her fans, reports In Touch Weekly. “I’m going to tell you a little bit later because I got to go take care of it.”

However, she said all this with a kitty-cat filer on her face and with a squeaky voice.

Although Snapchat videos are intended to expire, the clip surfaced on Reddit, where Teen Mom fans are debating the meaning of the video.

“I mean, she could just be headed to the pharmacy for a pregnancy test and unexpired BC,” one person wrote. “She’s being purposely vague to cause a stir, but I think casually announcing an abortion in this way is even beyond Farrah’s level of cray. Simmer, y’all.”

“If she’s talking about getting an abortion on Snapchat while using a kitty filter this is just gross. Hopefully she’s just talking about ‘taking care of’ getting new birth control,” another added.

The Snapchat might also have been a dig at her fellow Teen Mom stars, many of whom have had more than one child. Earlier this week, Abraham called her fellow Teen Mom stars “trash moms” on Twitter.

The Teen Mom OG star only has one child, 8-year-old Sophia, whose father, Derek Underwood, died in a car crash during her pregnancy.

In a June 2017 interview with Us Weekly, Abraham said she learned from her experiences as a teenage mother and does not want to have an unplanned pregnancy.

“I would never ever put myself in that situation for my future. I’ve really learned from my past,” she told the magazine.

Still, she didn’t say she doesn’t want to give Sophia a younger sibling.

“Sophia has always asked for a sibling and you know, it was hard at first,” she told Us Weekly. “She was confused about her father’s loss. She wanted siblings and honestly, I’m just so blessed that everything is sorting out. She’s 8 years old now. We’re doing very well.”