Farrah Abraham Slams ‘Teen Mom’ Award Nomination, Calls Series ‘Manipulated’

Teen Mom may have been nominated for a 2018 Critics Choice Award, but one of the show’s stars is rooting against the MTV series.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the show was nominated for Best Unstructured Reality Series, alongside Ice Road Truckers, Born This Way, Intervention, Live PD and Ride With Norman Reedus.

When a Teen Mom fan account tweeted out the news, Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham responded that she didn’t think her own show would win “as it’s very structured, manipulated by the network, production & almost scripted story lines at this point…”

I don’t think it will win as it’s very structured, manipulated by the network , production & almost scripted story lines at this point… — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 6, 2017

well it’s a honor being nominated it’s at pretty big award show. — Teen Mom News (@TeenMom2Girls) December 6, 2017

The fan account administrator seemed shocked by Abraham’s call-out, saying, “Well, it’s an honor being nominated, it’s at a pretty big award show.”

Abraham has been openly antagonistic of MTV for months after producers “fake fired” her for her involvement for the adult entertainment industry.

Since then, she’s called the reality series “fake,” telling people interested in seeing a realistic depiction of teen pregnancy to watch TLC’s Unexpected.

She also claimed that the physical fight with castmate Amber Portwood in last season’s reunion special was staged last week.

“Amber was provoked by production to run on stage and instigate a fight with me,” Abraham, 26, told Radar Thursday. “They shut off all TVs on set and tried to remove all families and children beforehand. They instigated bad criminal behavior on set.”

She continues to appear on the show, on which she is looking to buy a home in Los Angeles.

