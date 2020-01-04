Farrah Abraham Slammed After Tagging Daughter Sophia in Racy New Year’s Day Video

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham cannot even post a message celebrating a new year without stirring some controversy. On New Year’s Eve, Abraham shared a video of herself jumping on a hotel bed, wearing only an open white shirt and lingerie to celebrate 2020. Some fans were disturbed that Abraham tagged her 10-year-old daughter Sophia Abraham in the post, even though she was not in the clip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:30pm PST

“Wake’in up #2020 like….. & this still didn’t wake up [Sophia],” Abraham wrote. “[Laughing emoji] to all the parents doing it big in 2020.”

She included the hashtags “wake up call,” “rise and shine,” “wake up alarm,” “vision,” “Dubai” and “my Dubai New Year.”

Abraham’s followers were shocked to see that she tagged Sophia, even though the video seemed inappropriate for a daughter.

“This video wouldn’t be so bad for a single woman doing her thing…until I noticed she tagged her daughter,” one fan wrote. “Which seems morally incorrect.”

“Um that was really awkward,” another wrote.

“This is so cringy like.. I’m lit-ra-ly embarrassed for you… you look ridiculous lol,” another chimed in.

“Please put some clothes on! No one wants to see that,” one person wrote, alongside a vomiting emoji.

One fan just called the video “embarrassing.”

Abraham, who is celebrating the new year in Dubai, is used to shaking off criticism on social media. Almost everything she posts on Instagram is met with comments from fans calling her out for her bizarre, attention-grabbing behavior. Even her Christmas video, which co-starred Sophia, earned plenty of negative remarks.

One fan wondered why Abraham tagged MTV and Teen Mom in the Christmas video. She did the same for the New Year’s Eve post as well.

“Why tf does she tag teen mom? She is not even a part of it anymore and claims to hate it,” the fan wrote. “To me she kinda looks like she totally lost it, why is she acting so weird in all of her posts?”

Abraham left Teen Mom OG for good in 2018 and claimed she was fired because she started working in the adult entertainment industry. However, that has not stopped her from criticizing the show and other franchise stars from afar.

Abraham has even repeatedly teased a return to the show. Last fall, she said she would even return if producers got rid of Cheyenne Floyd, a proposal the other Teen Mom stars hated.

“We love Cheyenne and she’s a better fit than Farrah was,” Catelynn Lowell told Us Weekly. “She hasn’t changed as a person. She even said she would only come back if things were her way… She’s still the self-righteous person — she always has been — and we don’t need that type of attitude in our loving group.”

