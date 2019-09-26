Farrah Abraham Responded to Donald Trump’s Tweet Amid Impeachment Proceedings and Is Getting Roasted

Farrah Abraham is backing Donald Trump in the ongoing impeachment proceedings against the sitting president, but the Teen Mom alum’s read on the situation has people coming at her from all angles. After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday the House would initiate a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump’s actions, the president has been all over Twitter criticizing the inquest as a “witch hunt.”

“There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have,” he wrote Wednesday. “The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!”

The message seemed to strike a chord with the MTV personality, who responded with a tweet that quickly racked up hundreds of replies, none of which were supportive.

Hatred should be illegal & the Democrats are holding are country back with their hatred, such attention seeking wastes of spaces, I pray for them 💯 — FARRAH ABRAHAM (@F1abraham) September 25, 2019

Keep scrolling to see what people had to say about Abraham’s take on the situation.

Double standard

For many familiar with Abraham’s TV career, saying “hatred should be illegal” was laughable, being that she has repeatedly gotten into verbal and physical altercations with everyone from her co-stars to the production team on Teen Mom and Ex on the Beach.

“Hatred should be illegal” girl you fought with everyone AND kicked someone in the vagina on Ex On The Beach I’m cracking up right now 😂😂😂 — Jessi Smiles (@jessismiles__) September 25, 2019

One Twitter user even pointed out that Abraham kicked an Ex on the Beach roommate in the crotch on her season, which resulted in her being removed for violence. Another shared a screenshot of an article in which Abraham talks about her feud with Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans, writing simply, “Umm…”

Stay in your lane

Others were in disbelief that a person known for stirring up controversy with her behavior on the 16 & Pregnant franchise was weighing in on a complex political situation at all!

Farrah is weighing in on politics now? pic.twitter.com/vgaao005HG — Bitsy (@BitsyBorderline) September 26, 2019

It’s not the first time Abraham has voiced her support for Trump, writing back in July on Twitter, “Go Trump! I’m so over the waste of time Democrat’s! Focus on changing the world rather then making up things … waste of space.”

But that small show of political involvement wasn’t enough to sway her critics.

Thanks for your opinion, 16 and Pregnant. — Jes KH (@Subiesarc) September 26, 2019

Grammar Police

Others zeroed in on Abraham’s misuse of the word “are” instead of “our” when trying to communicate “our country,” pointing out the grammar error in less-than-subtle ways.

Our* at least you know grammar good — Carly Combs (@HarlyHolmes) September 26, 2019

“At least you know grammar good,” one user wrote, jokingly using poor grammar themselves.

Another simply added “ok hon” after simply restating Abraham’s error.

Educate Yourself

Another group of people called on Abraham to educate herself on politics before calling for hatred to be “illegal” while also aligning herself with a party that has traditionally campaigned on a platform of limited government.

imagine saying that hatred should be illegal when the republican stance is limited government. sis go read a book — peyton (@mcucaptain) September 26, 2019

“Sis go read a book,” one noted, as another questioned the problematic legal implications of outlawing a feeling.

Hatred is a feeling and it should be illegal????????????? — Adopted Alien (@ulmiine) September 26, 2019

Attention seeking

Plenty of other followers didn’t think Abraham had any real political implications with the tweet, but simply wanted to stir up attention and drama for herself.

“[Farrah Abraham] might of just said, ‘hey president look at me!’” one person joked.

Attention seeking. All it is. @F1abraham might of just said “hey president look at me!” — Teri Speltz (@TSucid) September 26, 2019

Calling Democrats “attention seeking” while making one’s fame doing reality television also seemed hypocritical, others pointed out.

Those who make their living doing reality TV and porn shouldn’t criticize anyone for “attention seeking”. Period. — brendaj47 (@biggirletiquett) September 26, 2019

Who is she?

There was a whole other demographic tweeting back at Abraham as well, people who either didn’t know who Abraham was in the first place or had forgotten about her as her star became less relevant over the years.

BAHAHHAHAA who is this has-been tryna be relevant? #HushHush #embarrassing — my two cents (@tigerstwocents) September 26, 2019

One thing both parties can agree on right now — Abraham might want to turn off her mentions for a few days.

