Farrah Abraham Sparks Plastic Surgery Rumors Among ‘Teen Mom’ Fans Following Latest Posted Video

Farrah Abraham might be changing it up once again. The former Teen Mom celebrity posted a video on Instagram, sparking speculation that she went under the knife again.

Abraham is no stranger to plastic surgery, but it appears she recently took it to the extreme, as noted by The Hollywood Gossip.

The outlet noted that the former MTV personality’s face shape appeared different than in previous photos and videos in one posted earlier this week.

Fans were quick to comment on the video, making note of the changes it appeared Abraham had made.

“[Oh my God] shes starting to look like Michael Jackson,” one fan wrote.

“what have you done to your face good god,” another commented.

“Looks like all that plastic on her face is expanding..,” a third person added in the Instagram comments.

“Lookin like a white Wendy Williams…..,” someone else added.

She previously had her face done in 2012, according to E! Online. She showed off her new look on the cover of In Touch Weekly. Inside the magazine, Abraham talked about what exactly she had done, revealing she got rhinoplasty and a chin implant.

“I’ve hated my nose since I was 13,” she told the magazine.

At the time, Abraham said, “I don’t have to hate anything on my face ever again. I feel gorgeous!”

The surgery cost her a whopping $16,000. E! Online reported that she spent an additional $5,000 on a breast augmentation in 2010.

“I hate that surgeries cost this much, but it was worth it,” she said. “There was pain, but it was very worth it.”

Years later, during an appearance on the Allegedly podcast, Abraham said she had to cut back on plastic surgery.

“I took a chin implant out. I’ve dialed down on the injections because I thought they were too much. There was a lot of stuff. Plastic surgery turns out to be more than you bargained for. I can say that for sure. I kind of just let it all go,” she said on the show. “The only thing I had to fix were breasts because I was getting serious scarring. I felt like I had a heart attack many nights in a row. So, I had to change up my health regimen and some of those other things.”

She seriously changed her views three years later, telling The Hollywood Pipeline podcast she had no regrets about any of the surgeries she got.

“I regret not getting more,” she said. “I think it’s good. I always say it’s better to prevent when you’re younger than when you’re older and you’ve let yourself go. It’s more money and you change your look more. I just want to seem youthful and plump and be happy. I don’t want to ever look like I have bags because I do stay up late, and I do work a lot.”

The video, which Abraham described as a confessional, is largely just her touting her recent accomplishments. She talked about having discussions with MTV and had been traveling with the network. MTV hasn’t confirmed that information, as The Hollywood Gossip noted. Abraham said in the clip that she wanted to be on a scripted show where “the talent” is protected — unlike on Teen Mom.

Additionally Abraham talked about being on magazine covers, noting that it was mostly tabloids.

She expressed a hope that one day, now that she’s entering a new phase, she would appear on Harper’s Bazaar, Elle or Cosmopolitan.

Deep in the Instagram video, Abraham sent a “you’re welcome” to her former Teen Mom co-stars for letting them share the spotlight and lavish in her money and fame.