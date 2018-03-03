Internet Furious After Learning Farrah Abraham Has Nude Photos of Her Daughter on Her Phone

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is facing backlash after revealing that she has nude photos of her 9-year-old daughter on her phone.

Farrah Abraham has ignited a fierce storm on social media after revealing during a brief interview with TMZ that she has nude pictures of her daughter, Sophia, on her phone. During the short clip, in which the publication questions Abraham about the backlash Kim Kardashian received after sharing a photo of herself with an unclasped bra that was taken by her daughter North, the 26-year-old seemed unfazed by the thought of being nude with her daughter.

“I mean, my daughter and I, we run around the house naked and we just live life free,” Abraham stated in the short clip. “I mean, we have naked pictures on our phones of each other because we’re like a mom and daughter crew.”

The comments immediately raised red flags on Twitter, with some going as far as accusing the Teen Mom star of having child pornography.

“No nine-year-old asks mom to take nude pics of her. We still have modesty at that age & especially don’t want mom commenting on our body,” one person commented.

“Perfect example of poor parenting being a prime reason for most of our problems in society these days. Too many parents being friends to their kids instead of good examples and disciplinarians. Hope this kid doesn’t follow in her mom’s footsteps,” wrote another.

“Lead by example. Problem is here that the blind is leading the blind because there is no example here to follow. This is what some would call bad parenting,” another person wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Abraham has faced backlash over her parenting choices. Fans accused her of using her daughter to grab attention when she threw Sophia a lavish birthday party and showered her with gifts, though Abraham seems more focused on other things than being concerned with the backlash.

Abraham has been focusing more on her adult entertainment career and raising Sophia alone than being a star of an MTV reality show. In fact, she has shown support for a petition to get MTV and Viacom to cancel the Teen Mom shows. In February, she retweeted a link to a petition that now has 174 signatures, including one from Abraham.