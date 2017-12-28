Farrah Abraham’s New Year’s Eve Tweet Backfires

Farrah Abraham’s New Year’s tweet wasn’t met with cheer.

Hong Kong your New Year! 🤩🎉🇭🇰 https://t.co/4tyJaRmJr7 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 28, 2017

On Thursday, the Teen Mom OG star took to Twitter to help ring in the New Year a few days early, writing “Hong Kong your New Year.”

Fans weren’t ready to “Hong Kong” anything with Abraham, immediately jumping on the tweet with backlash.

“How about you spend your New Year with your Daughter instead of always ‘going away for business ‘. Poor kid,” one person wrote.

How about you spend your New Year with your Daughter instead of always “ going away for business “. Poor kid. — Kathleen O’Connell (@singingmomof617) December 28, 2017

The sentiment was agreed upon by another fan, who couldn’t help but point out how often Abraham is away from 8-year-old Sophia Laurent Abraham.

Why dont u stay home with ur daughter dont u think ur always away from her. — Kristen (@Kristen96611771) December 28, 2017

Another suggested that the 26-year-old just doesn’t come back from her trip.

Stay there. Don’t come back. — m4797030 (@m4797030) December 28, 2017

This isn’t the first time one of the star’s tweets has been met with backlash. On Dec. 18, Abraham called out her castmates, writing, “I’m just happy [Amber Portwood] stays In bed, [Maci Bookout] sits on the couch, [Catelynn Lowell] smokes weed in her car, [Tyler Baltierra’s] gays [sic] still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world and know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW.”

Fans immediately clapped back, some once again pointing out how little time she seems to be spending with her daughter.

Abraham’s mom later defended her daughter, stating that “it’s hard to be perfect.”