Farrah Abraham’s New Step-Siblings Aren’t Fans of the ‘Teen Mom’ Cast Member

Farrah Abraham gained some new step-siblings when her mother Debra Danielson married Dr. David Metz this weekend, but awkwardly enough they don’t seem to be big fans of the Teen Mom OG cast member.

This is going in the family books! Congrats! To my mom & step dad 🎉✨💍 #tiedtheknot #married #wedding A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:21am PST

Abraham put an old family feud to rest this when she attended her mom’s wedding in Omaha, Nebraska over the weekend, but she may not be in the clear with Metz’s children yet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly, they’ve had issues with the MTV and Teen Mom thing,” Metz told In Touch after the wedding.

Up Next: Farrah Abraham Calls ‘Teen Mom’ Firing Confusion a ‘Hate Crime’

Abraham’s new step-father said his kids were long fans of the MTV reality show, and don’t appear to fully approve of the 26-year-old.

“They knew about it before I knew anything about it,” Metz continued. “They knew more about Debra than I did. Especially my daughter, she’s the same age as Farrah. She’d been watching for years and years and years.”

If Abraham’s new siblings have been longtime fans, they’ve likely seen a number of questionable decisions and violent family fights from the young mom, including the time Danielson hit her in the face early on in her run on MTV.

Nonetheless, Abraham was all smiles attending the wedding, even serving as an honorary maid of honor for her mom as she walked down the aisle.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Nov. 27.