Farrah Abraham Marks Dad’s Wedding to Her New ‘Step Monster’ With ‘Best Lady’ Video, Photos

Farrah Abraham is celebrating a new side of the family! The Teen Mom OG star celebrated father Michael Abraham’s wedding to Amy Blake over the weekend in Texas, sharing a number of photos and videos of the ancient Greek-themed affair on her Instagram.

As Farrah joked about her new “step monster” joining the family in her posts, it’s clear the MTV personality has a lot of love for her new family based on her commentary. But despite the ceremony just happening over the weekend, Starcasm reports that Michael and his new bride have actually been married for over a year, tying the knot in a common law courthouse wedding in July 2018.

Farrah’s father, Michael, even teased the surprise party on Facebook ahead of the nuptials, writing, “Oh My Gosh! This weekend an amazing world event is about to happen! Sophia is doing her dance she is so happy! No I can’t give you any hints! Ok a few! You saw it start on MTV’s Teen Mom OG! It’s something millions of people congratulated our family about! It’s been in the making for years! Lol!”

‘Best Lady’

Farrah and her father kicked off the big day with a video of the two in their toga attire as he prepared to meet his new bride at the alter.

“The Best Lady video, oh my god!” Farrah says excitedly. “My dad’s about to get married for the third time! Oh my god!”

In the caption, Farrah congratulated her father and her new “step monster,” writing, “I’m still in shock after this big day! Congrats Dad! & to my new step monster Amy! Legit the best #toga wedding/party I’ve ever witnessed and WOW being a #best woman was everything!”

“I gotta say my dad is really showing #womenempowerment to the highest power,” she added, concluding with a number of hashtags “HAPPY #honeymoon ! #bestman #wedding #congratulations #weddingbells #loveyou #livingmybestlife #michaelabraham #dad.”

Toga party!

Farrah looked like she was having the time of her life as she spent time with her new stepmother, friends and family at the Grecian-inspired affair, writing alongside a photo of the toga-clad guests and her laurel-wreathed father, “TOGA!!!!! Love you guys! I’m obsessed.”

Party’s All Here

The family made sure to include everyone in the fun affair, even the children, in the wedding party. Farrah shared another photo of the nuptial group, sans the bride, all in their festive attire, adding emojis of a bride and groom and clinking champagne glasses alongside a banner reading “Congratulations” and “Mr. and Mrs.”

Colorful caps

Farrah was clearly feeling her new stepmother’s family, taking a selfie with her “new Grandpa” rocking what appears to be a tin foil hat and Spartan T-shirt as his on-theme costume.

“When your new Grandpa rocks a cap like this!? I know I’m getting good TV signals,” she wrote over the photo, adding a Bitmoji of herself with stars for eyes.

Llama kisses

The affair even appears to have had a petting zoo on site, with Farrah sharing a video of 10-year-old daughter Sophia giving a llama a kiss while in her wedding gear.

“Lama Lama Lama (sic),” Farrah wrote alongside the video, tagging her daughter’s Instagram.

Another Wedding!

Farrah has previously played a part in her parents’ weddings, even attending mom Debra Danielsen’s 2017 wedding to stepdad Dr. David Merz despite the long-running tension between the two.

Serving as the honorary matron of honor at the ceremony, held at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Nebraska, the Teen Mom alum put their differences aside for a wonderful celebration.

“This is going in the family books! Congrats! To my mom & step dad #tiedtheknot #married#wedding,” Abraham captioned a series of photos shared from Danielsen’s big day.

Any cameras?

Although Farrah has been teasing another return to TV following her time on Teen Mom OG and Ex on the Beach, Starcasm reports no cameras were spotted at the nuptials, making them totally separate from her reality TV stints.

That doesn’t mean Farrah isn’t thinking about making another go at Teen Mom OG, telling Entertainment Tonight at the Marriage Boot Camp premiere this weekend, “Is that a small screen? I think it could be big. I think Teen Mom should definitely be taking over YouTube, on the airplane when I’m traveling, all over. Maybe I’ll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I’ll come back.”

