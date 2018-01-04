Farrah Abraham Shows off Her ‘Happy Place’

Farrah Abraham knows how to travel in style!

The Teen Mom OG cast member shared a series of luxurious airplane photos on Twitter this week after a holiday trip with 8-year-old daughter Sophia.

“This is my happy place,” Abraham wrote alongside the pics.

The 26-year-old has every reason to be happy with accommodations like those she posted, which included individual first class sleeping pods, glasses of what appears to be champagne, and Michael Kors slippers.

The mother-daughter duo were returning from a vacation to Hong Kong, where they took in the sights, observed local thrill-seekers and rang in 2018.

The two probably needed a break after an emotional tribute to Sophia’s father Derek Underwood’s grave.

Abraham posted a photo of Underwood’s headstone during the trip, decorated with a floral wreath with red bows and ornaments attached.

Underwood died in a car accident on Dec. 28, 2008, while Abraham was eight months pregnant with Sophia. While the two weren’t together at the time of his death, she called him her “first love” and “only true love” in her book My Teenage Dream Ended.

“In loving remembrance to Derek Underwood, 12/28/2008 father, son, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more,” Abraham wrote in the caption. “December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia.”

She continued, writing that her daughter had been bullied at her former public school for “not having a father.”

“I thought why would any child not understand that’s out of one’s control and no one would ask for that,” the MTV cast member wrote. “In a world full of ignorance and wrongdoing I’m happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance.”

The MTV star thanked Underwood’s spirit for “always watching over us,” adding that she and Sophia were having fun on a trip to Hong Kong that he “would love.”

Photo credit: Getty / Axelle / Bauer Griffin