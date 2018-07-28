Farrah Abraham Hitting the Ring in Celebrity Boxing Match

Farrah Abraham may be done with Teen Mom, but she’s not stepping away from the spotlight.

The reality personality, 27, announced Wednesday that she will be a fighter in the Celebrity Boxing Match taking place this October in Atlantic City.

She revealed the news in an Instagram post, also shared to Twitter, in which she appears to be training alongside Jeremy Jackson of Jeremy Jackson Fitness.

In the photo, Abraham looks concentrated while sporting a rainbow sports bra, mauve shorts and black Everlast gloves.

“Excited to announce I’m officially signed for Celebrity Boxing Match this October in Atlantic City!” she captioned the photo. “Thank you to @jeremyjacksonfitness for getting me started on my foot work! Happy to be in the ring for a great cause against bullying. Bullying has caused so many deaths, abuse and hardships. I don’t tolerate any bullying and I’m proud celebrities can use their platform for a positive social impact. “

Fans in the comment section were largely excited to watch Abraham take on her new role, but others called her out for saying she doesn’t stand for bullying, accusing her of bullying other people on social media and during her time on MTV.

“Omg this girl cracks me up, is she for real saying that she is against bullying when she bullies everyone in her path. This is the most ironic thing I have ever seen,” one person commented.

Another piled on, “You kidding me you are the biggest bully I know!! Talking to people the way you do is considered bullying too if people feel [uncomfortable] or they feel like you degraded them is considered bullying isn’t that one of the reasons why you got fired from Teen Mom. So maybe you should apologize to those people first and then think about your cause!! I am just keeping it real … bullying is not cool…”

Abraham has been known to speak harshly about her fellow co-stars and co-workers on MTV prior to her departure from the show.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com in March, Abraham said of her co-stars, “I wish all the women of Teen Mom the best as their jealousy, hatred, and women-hating should stop and more so lift up and empower women. This show lacks [confidence], [security], honesty and integrity, which is why the adults of this show must be controlled and puppeteered by producers and staff.”

We can’t wait to see what she can do in the ring!

Photo Credit: Instagram / Farrah Abraham