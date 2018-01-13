Farrah Abraham Flies High With Her ‘2018 Goals’

Look up in the sky! Is it Superman? No, that is Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham crossing off a new years’ resolution.

Earlier this week, Abraham posted a photo of herself at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Austin, Texas in full pilot gear and with a biplane behind her. The 26-year-old Abraham also thanked Austin Biplane, a firm that takes customers on flights over Austin and other parts of Texas.

“First fly lesson [2018 goals] thank you Austinbiplane.com [Austin Biplane] for showing me how it’s done,” she wrote. “Epic views.”

On Thursday, Abraham posted a photo taken in Capri, Italy with her family in a classic red car. She tagged MTV in the Throwback Thursday photo, adding “Next Thursday” in the caption.

Abraham has spent her time away from Teen Mom traveling. She spent New Year’s Day in Hong Kong with eight-year-old daughter Sophia and went bungee jumping. She also visited President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida last week.

While Abraham shared happy moments on Instagram, she turned her attention towards being nasty to her Teen Mom OG co-stars.

“Watching [Teen Mom] [MTV] I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of [MTV] made up s— to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck,” she wrote on Monday.

Watching @TeenMom @mtv I’m so happy I don’t welcome anymore of @MTV made up shit to help mention the other trash moms feel important lmao good luck @MTV #2018goals #Sorrynotsorry pic.twitter.com/DZoD9KB1x7 — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) January 9, 2018

She also posted more pictures of her flight over Austin.

Abraham has also focused on her adult film career. Last week, she posted a video called “Thank you for buying! My Feet Are For You” on ManyVids, an adult film site that hired her as an ambassador. The $13 video showed Abraham oiling up her feet. She also spent Christmas in Las Vegas, where she did “naughty holiday photo shoots” at the Crazy Horse III gentleman’s club.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Farrah Abraham