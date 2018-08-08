Farrah Abraham Set to Fight VH1 Reality Alum Nicole ‘Hoopz’ Alexander

Farrah Abraham is taking on Nicole "Hoopz" Alexander in her celebrity boxing match!

According to an announcement video from Damon Feldman published by The Blast, the Teen Mom OG alum will be taking on Hoopz, who won VH1's Flavor of Love and I Love Money.

Abraham has been vocal about her competing in the Nov. 10 Atlantic City match, which is supposed to raise awareness about bullying.

"Bullying has caused so many deaths, abuse and hardships. I don't tolerate any bullying and I'm proud celebrities can use their platform for a positive social impact," she wrote in her social media announcement in July.

Mob Wives star Drita D'Avanzo was thought to be a possible opponent for the MTV alum, after challenging Abraham on Instagram to a "UFC-style" fight after an altercation between the two earlier in the summer at an Atlantic City night club.

"Give me the date and time!!! I'm here! I'm ready," she wrote on Instagram after Abraham's announcement.

But Abraham wouldn't fight D'Avanzo, she told Us Weekly following the challenge.

"Bullies aren't allowed in the ring. This is for anti-bullying," Abraham told Us Weekly. "I look forward to boxing someone with integrity so it's a great match for everyone to watch. I encourage all bullies to watch the match. They could learn something from this."

The two have been going at one another all summer over what Abraham called D'Avanzo's unprofessional behavior.

"It is just annoying how unprofessional someone is. I am super professional, so I was just f—ing annoyed," Abraham told Us Weekly at the time. "I was just like 'OK, let me know what I can do on my part, I can't stay any longer to make up for anything, but I will do my part' ... They were like, 'You don't have to stay until the end time, thank you so much for hanging in there and being here.' Their team was pissed off that Drita left and did not tell anyone, can't find her and they were like what the f— is she doing."

"You're not worth it," D'Avanzo said of Abraham in her own Instagram video in June. "However, I might have to make an exception. But I will tell you one thing. I'm not going to closed-fist punch your face in, I'm going to open-hand smack the f— out of you. Straight up, on sight, just so you know."

We guess those reality stars will have to face off on another occasion.

Photo credit: Instagram/Farrah Abraham