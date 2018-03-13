Farrah Abraham Loses to Gravity on Red Carpet

Farrah Abraham took a tumble at a fashion show in Los Angeles on Monday.

The former Teen Mom personality, her daughter Sophia and some of her friends hit up The MacArthur on Monday night for the Art Hearts Fashion show. Abraham donned a ruffle-sleeved tight romper for the event, paired with laced heeled booties which may have been the culprit of her public fall.

Surrounded by hundreds of guests, the 26-year-old took a hard spill walking up the stairs, and judging from her friends’ reactions of shock, she went down hard and fast. Her entourage quickly helped Abraham up from the red carpet and knelt to adjust her tricky shoe laces.

Abraham’s dramatic dip at the LA fashion show on Monday came on the same night that a new Teen Mom OG episode revealed her firing from the long-running MTV series.

She was told in the episode by producer Morgan J. Freeman that she would need to pick between her role on the reality show and her work in the adult entertainment industry.

“I think you know that everybody kind of knows about some of the adult activities that have been going on,” he told her. “You had said that you weren’t going to continue to do the adult videos to us, that you had decided to not go down that path.”

Abraham defended her NSFW webcam work as different from her sex tapes, but Freeman laid down the line.

“You can choose to do whatever you want, like nobody’s here to cast judgement on anything, but if you choose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your show for Teen Mom,” he said.

Apparently that didn’t sit well with Abraham, who revealed she will not be returning to the show at the end of the episode, saying she thought her adult work would be more “beneficial” for her career.

Following the initial news of Abraham’s exit from the show, she told PopCulture.com that her next move would be to concentrate on acting, saying her time on the “fake” show prepared her for a career in more dramatic parts.

“I’m solely focusing on acting and scripted roles,” she said. “Reality TV turned into plotted fake scenes, so at this point I see it as I’ll be the best actress this world has ever seen.”

“Watch out JLaw!” she joked, referencing actress Jennifer Lawrence, then added, “I enjoy working and am successful in what I put my mind to, and I know my daughter Sophia, who is already an actor, will do amazing in scripted work as well.”

Abraham has reportedly been replaced by Teen Mom 3‘s Mackenzie McKee. The 26-year-old also filed a $5 million lawsuit against MTV parent company Viacom for “sex shaming” her.