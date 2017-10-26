Farrah Abraham Dresses up as a Guy for New Reality Show

Bring it on! Loving #MTVSingleAF #SingleAF #london 💘💘💘 NEW FAV SHOW ! @mtvsingleaf @mtvuk A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Farrah Abraham is willing to try just about anything while looking for love, ‘growing’ some manly facial hair included.

The Teen Mom cast member joined other young, single celebrities for MTV UK’s new reality show, Single AF. Throughout the series, the celebs will be matched by Cupid with everyday fans, sending them on blind dates in some of the world’s most romantic destinations.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At some point, Abraham pinned her long locks under a man’s wig and drew on some facial hair while on the show, a new teaser shows. In the quick clip, she looked mysteriously similar to co-star and YouTuber Elliot Crawford, but the show will reveal exactly what the single pair were up to.

Up Next: Farrah Abraham’s Fans Want Her to Get Back With Her Ex

When Abraham first joined the cast of Single AF, which is only airing in the UK, she asked fans for help in helping her find the best dates.

“So excited to join @mtvsingleaf where I’ll be traveling around the world going on dates that YOU can help me with. If you think that you have a friend who may be the one for me…tag them and comment your reason why on Instagram… It could even be you!”

During an on-air date with a lucky guy, Abraham asked her potential love interest what he looks for in a woman.

So flattering #SingleAF @mtvuk @mtvsingleaf 💘🌟❤️ A post shared by Farrah Abraham (@farrah__abraham) on Oct 24, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

“You’re my type. You’re beautiful, you’re very into my look. I need a girl to keep me on my toes,” he said.

“I have no problem keeping anyone on their toes,” she replied with quite possibly the most honest answer ever given.

As a promotion for Single AF, Abraham has signed on to do a solo adult cam show to go trick-or-treating around the ‘back door’ on Oct. 30.

The reality personality last hosted a live show in September, when her down and dirty moves crashed CamSoda’s servers as more than 80,000 fans logged on to watch and learn.

“I think it’s a God-given talent, I guess!” the cam girl told TMZ of her naughty shows.

“A lot of couples are always like, ‘Oh, maybe we’ll do back door tonight,’” she said of people who watch her livestreams, noting that it isn’t just for single, lonely guys. “I mean, I think couples want me to share, want me to talk about this. I mean, so many couples got my toys.”

The “toys” she refers to are from her own line of sex toys, modeled after her own anatomy.

Abraham promoted those adult accessories during her first solo show, but this time she’s expected to talk about Single AF and her quest for love.