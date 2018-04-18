Farrah Abraham Posts Video of Vaginal Procedure, Reveals Cost

Farrah Abraham is a changed woman — literally. The former Teen Mom OG cast member live-streamed the middle of her vaginal plastic surgery procedure on Monday to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

While some people may prefer to keep intimate surgeries like the “designer vagina” to themselves, Abraham proved she’s the exact opposite, sharing plenty of photos and videos during the two-hour long procedure that reportedly costs between $4,000 and $8,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She shared video footage, which you can see here, of Beverly Hills surgeon Dr. Nazarian getting to work.

“My vagina’s giving birth to a new vagina today,” Abraham said in the 90-second video while Dr. Nazarian laughed. “It’s our anniversary…It’s my vagina’s birthday today.”

At one point, the surgeon told Abraham her new vagina looks good and asked if she’d like to see what she removed.

“Oh my gosh, like I don’t want you to know what’s coming off right now,” Abraham said to the camera. “Designer vagina is in action right now and maybe I’ll show you a little bit of that action.

Abraham pointed the camera at the removed skin sitting on a tray next to Dr. Nazarian but did not give a close-up view.

“I’m protective of my lady parts, even if we’re not attached anymore,” she said.

As for why Abraham decided to have the procedure, she said on her Instagram story, “I am doing this for myself.”

It’s not the first time Abraham has shared candid footage of a procedure like that. In August, she documented her vaginal rejuvenation via a series of Instagram photos at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.

In one photo, Abraham is standing next to a doctor at the front desk of the office, writing “Loving my lady parts!” in the caption with the hashtag #vaginalrejuvenation.

In another, she’s seen stripped down to a shiny silver bra with a sheet draped over her legs as she undergoes the procedure.

And earlier in August, she shared a video clip from a different, more invasive surgery, writing that she’s “had some work done recently.”

Earlier this week, the former Teen Mom personality said goodbye to the show she had been a staple on since 2009. After breaking the news that she’d been fired from Teen Mom OG due to her involvement in the adult entertainment business, she officially hung up her title as one of the most controversial personalities on the MTV show.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Dr. Drew during the Teen Mom OG Reunion: Part 2, which is set to air Monday, April 23, Abraham parted ways with the show in a lengthy and very Farrah-like post.

“It’s been a great 10 year era of Farrah for Teen Mom I always make the most out of life and I’m so blessed I got to be that fighter, the strong women, the honest single parent, showing motherhood can be glamorous, Joy, happiness, memories & no regrets,” she wrote in part.

Following her departure from the show, Abraham filed a lawsuit against Teen Mom OG and 16 & Pregnant executive producer Morgan J. Freeman, Viacom, and a number of production companies for $5 million for allegedly harassing her over her work in the adult film industry.

Abraham claimed she met Freeman at her home in Texas and was “harassed, humiliated and degraded” by the producer. She went on to say that she “feared for her life” based on Freeman’s threats. The 26-year-old mother then went on the claim the harassment was based on “gender stereotypes of how women should act and appear” and that they “unreasonably interfered” with her work and psychological well-being.