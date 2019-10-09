Farrah Abraham and Daughter Sophia Debut Wild Green Hair in New Halloween Video

Farrah Abraham and her 10-year-old daughter are ready for Halloween! The Teen Mom OG alum and Sophia took to Instagram and YouTube sporting some spooky green hair for the holiday as they carved pumpkins in a new video her followers are calling “bizarre.” The video clip the MTV personality shared to Instagram centers around her love of pumpkin. “I love the pumpkin smell so much,” she says, as Sophia chimes in, “And she likes eating it!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) on Oct 7, 2019 at 5:59pm PDT

Abraham admits that she loves her “pumpkin lattes,” but reveals that for now, she’s taken with the scent of the gourd, sticking her face into the freshly-carved pumpkin her daughter is working on, saying, “Woah, this is an amazing smell.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Her mother’s antics are clearly irritating Sophia, who begins to demand her pumpkin be returned. “Give me my pumpkin back now,” she tells her mom. “Stop smelling my child. …Stop putting your foundation nose into my pumpkin.”

While the rest of the video plays out on YouTube, the reality personality’s followers on Instagram got more than enough of what was going on with the brief clip.

“Oh gawd. That’s embarrassing,” one person commented, as another added, “This is really really strange and cringy behavior.”

“Just when I thought things couldn’t possibly get any more bizarre,” another pondered, as a different user wrote, “It doesn’t get anymore ridiculous than that!!! It’s like watching a train wreck slowly unfolding.”

Abraham regularly faces criticism for the videos she makes with her daughter, but the adult entertainer revealed on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast recently that she’s enrolled her in therapy to help deal with the effects of cyberbullying.

“We do a lot of family therapy because of her not having her father and also being in the public eye,” she explained, adding that her daughter goes to school online to avoid bullies in a traditional school.

“She gets so much hate for being online schooled or home schooled,” Abraham said. “Sophia doesn’t pay attention to cyberbullying. She is just totally overcoming it.”

Sophia isn’t afraid to clap back at the haters, however, and her mother is teaching her to brush it all off.

“She gets so much hate and it’s so crazy,” Abraham said. “Whatever works for Sophia for making her feel strong, that’s what I’m about.”

Photo credit: Daniele Venturelli, Getty