Why Farrah Abraham’s Daughter ‘Never Wants to See’ Grandma Again

Farrah Abraham’s mom may be tearing her family apart with her wedding.

In a clip from next week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, Abraham and her 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s lunch with Debra Danielsen turns sour when the little girl begins to growl at the mention of her grandmother’s upcoming wedding to Dr. David Merz.

“Where is David today? We didn’t see him,” Abraham asks her mother.

“He’s been working. And then we’re getting ready to get the wedding together — we’re working on the wedding,” Danielsen says.

Sophia makes a face as her mother tries to keep the conversation going with her mom.

Danielsen continues, “I went dress shopping with grandma,” and shows Abraham a picture of her dress on her phone.

“Do you like the dress, Soph?” Abraham asks her daughter, which is met with more growling and crayon throwing.

“Are you angry? What’s going on? Do I need to go talk to you?” Abraham asks her, taking her away from the table and bringing her to the bathroom.

While the cameras don’t follow the duo, audio picks up what Abraham is telling her daughter.

“You’re not happy hearing about the wedding because it’s upsetting?” she asks.

Sophia replies, “I never want to see her again if she gets married to David.”

It looks like Sophia will warm up to the idea of her grandma getting married however, as the couple tied the knot in November.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV