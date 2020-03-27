Former 'Teen Mom' Farrah Abraham Wears Mask, Latex Gloves While out With Daughter Sophia Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

✖

Reality TV alum Farrah Abraham was spotted out in public with her daughter, Sophia, riding scooters on Wednesday. However, as The Daily Mail noted, the two of them were sporting surgical masks and latex gloves, which has become an increasingly common sight as concerns about coronavirus continue to grow. You can see the photos here.

The former Teen Mom star found herself, once again, in the crosshairs of the internet after she posted a video on March 14 that showed her daughter wearing a respiratory mask and surgical gloves while carrying two large bottles of Lysol. "Hey Self #quartine ready go team [sic]! #clean #Lysol #coronavirus." Most of the backlash that resulted stemmed from health officials' repeated requests that the public doesn't hoard masks and gloves when medical professionals themselves are faced with a shortage of supplies.

It's still recommended that wearing masks are only helpful for people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to protect others. However, it will not protect healthy people from contracting the virus, as it is not airborne.

Abraham also drew ire after she'd spoken about how much she and her daughter "kind of love" self-quarantining, which were construed as insensitive given the disruption it's caused for so many people around the globe.

"Sophia has been online schooled for a couple of years now," Abraham said in an Instagram video. "Sophia really does two-and-a-half hours of school a day. She gets through all her schooling she has to get done. Then she gets to do fun things like learn about how to create videos and edit and be super creative. Do her dance classes online do her acting classes online. Everything can be done from home and online. I'm such a homebody and I kind of love coronavirus season!"

According to Johns Hopkins University, there have been 529,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 all over the world, with 23,970 deaths. However, 122,150 people who'd contracted the virus have successfully recovered.

Unfortunately, it appears that all the self-isolation might not be over anytime in the near future. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, said that things might not change for quite some time.

"This is not a virus that goes away in two weeks or four weeks or six weeks. We are going to be living with this, in one form or another, for 12 to 18 months if we are lucky," Jha said. "Once we have a vaccine that's effective and widely deployed we can bring the pandemic to an end. Until that time, we are going to continue to have to confront and deal with the virus."