Farrah Abraham Reveals Why She Won’t End Feud With Amber Portwood

Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood may have been friends at one point, but it seems Abraham has no intention of ending the pair’s current feud.

“I would want to bury that hatchet, too,” Abraham explained to E! News at New York Fashion Week, “but I’m never wrong. I’m a great friend; I’m a stand-up individual and in the same sentence she wants to be friends with me, she always says I’m crazy.”

The pair has been at odds for years, with disagreements resulting from their respective sex tapes as well as various significant others.

In July, Abraham sent Portwood a cease and desist letter over “false and defamatory statements” made about Abraham to the media, which Portwood called “rather unnecessary.”

Portwood told E! News last month that she still cares about Abraham, although she did refer to her Teen Mom co-star as “crazy.”

“We used to be friends, but I don’t know what happened,” Portwood said. “I think she did things for publicity. I still love her to death. She knows that.”

“I know that for me, I’m ready to let everything go,” she added. “With her, it’s on her terms. I’m not really putting any effort into it or thinking about it.”

Abraham noted that she thinks she’s blocked Portwood’s phone number, should her ex-friend try to call.

“She’s the only one who is diagnosed with a split personality disorder amongst other things, which is not a joke. It’s very serious,” Abraham noted, adding, “I just am on a whole other level of my life and I’m focused on my daughter and not on her.”

Abraham also offered Portwood some advice.

“I wish she would take other people in her circle more seriously so that she could be the happiest Amber,” she said. “I think producers and production play off of that so I would just strive to keep people around who are there for you.”

“I’m happy she’s not dating Matt Baier anymore,” she added. “I told her years ago to ditch him and I’m happy to finally have found out.”

