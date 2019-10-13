Farrah Abraham Addresses Feud With Jenelle Evans, Weighs in on ‘Teen Mom’ Star’s Husband David Eason

It would seem that Farrah Abraham is ready to bury the hatchet with her fellow controversial Teen Mom alum. Talking with HollywoodLife, Abraham reveals that she’s over her long-running feud with ex Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans. She also admitted that she now supports Evans’ relationship with husband David Eason despite the controversy surrounding the reality couple.

HollywoodLife caught up with the former Teen Mom on Thursday and asked her directly about her relationship with Evans today.

“Well, you know, I supported her makeup launch and I support everything she does. I support her and her man having a better relationship, I support them being there more for their children. I just feel all in all they’re moving towards the better,” Abraham told the outler. “I don’t agree with some of the things they’ve had to go through and I’m sure they want to never go through those things again.”

The outlet then asked what this means for a possible TV team-up between the two former Teen Mom stars. It would seem their relationship is not mended enough for that just yet.

“I think a lot of people might want to see that, but you know what? I really don’t think my career is going in that direction, it’s more so scripted and feature film right now,” Abraham said, referencing her role in I Got The Hook Up 2 alongside rapper Master P.

Abraham also addressed her prior statements about a return to Teen Mom. The reality star claimed MTV had been in contact with her recently and that she’d only return on the condition that newcomer Cheyenne Floyd was fired.

“I go out now with the executives of Teen Mom and I hang out with producers,” Abraham said back in September. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back. I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

Her tone seems to have shifted since then, taking a far more positive and hopeful tone toward her former castmates.

“I wish the ladies all the best,” Farrah told the outlet. “I do very well, as we see, in all the shows and projects that I choose. I do wish all the moms the best if they’re on the show or not because I do know that trickles down to their children. I definitely set up myself and Sophia for success without television, and I think that’s really important for the parents.”

Abraham didn’t address her recent controversies related to daughter Sophia or her strange trip to the Venice Film Festival.