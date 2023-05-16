'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 Fate Revealed at Fox

A new batch of farmers will seek out love in the heartland when Farmer Wants a Wife returns to Fox. Just ahead of the Season 1 premiere on Wednesday, May 17, Fox on Monday renewed Farmer Wants a Wife for Season 2. The new season, which does not yet have a premiere date, will air as part of the network's 2023-24 broadcast lineup.

Based on the British show of the same name developed by American Idol producer Fremantle (a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008), Farmer Wants a Wife takes reality dating to the countryside, where a group of bachelor farmers are searching for love. Each farmer hosts a group of single women who leave behind the comfort and convenience of city life for country living, eventually choosing one to be their spouse.

Although a new addition to Fox's scheduling lineup, Farmer Wants a Wife already seems to be a relative success. Throughout its current season, the series has averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.13 million viewers. In the live+7 day ratings, the show picks up over 30% more viewers, per TV Series Finale. The series also currently holds a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, where it has been dubbed "such a refreshing concept," with one person writing, "I am really enjoying this show! I was worried it might be cheesy but it's not. Hoping this show stays on and does well."

Farmer Wants a Wife is one of several renewals Fox has handed to its unscripted series. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test was also renewed for Season 2, with Hell's Kitchen receiving a Season 22 renewal, Lego Master receiving a Season 4 renewal, and Name That Tune a Season 3 renewal. Singing competitions The Masked Singer and I Can See Your Voice were also picked up for additional seasons and will return for their respective 10th and third seasons during the 2023-24 broadcast season. Meanwhile, Fox also ordered a new season of the Gordon Ramsay-starring series Kitchen Nightmares, which will mark the show's first new season since 2014.

Farmer Wants a Wife is executive produced by Paul Franklin, Chris Culvenor, Eden Gaha, and David Tibballs. The series is produced by Fremantle-backed Eureka, which produces series such as ABC's Holy Moley and CBS' The Real Love Boat. Fox has not yet revealed a premiere date for Season 2. The current debut season wraps on Wednesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.