Fans Urge Dog the Bounty Hunter to Return to TV After Wife Found Cancer Free

Fans can’t get enough of Dog the Bounty Hunter!

After Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman returned to A&E for the two-hour special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives Monday night, Twitter has been full of fans asking them to return to TV.

The special chronicled Beth’s fight with throat cancer, and the 13-hour surgery she underwent to remove a cancerous tumor in her throat this September.

During those two hours, fans got an intimate look at Beth and Dog’s relationship, as they both struggled to come together despite 50/50 chances that Beth would not live through her illness.

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” he said during the special. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Beth, while terrified, tried to keep her attitude positive.

“My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” she said, referencing the death of her daughter and her time in jail. “I’ve had so many comebacks. I’m gonna come back from this.”

At the end of the special, Dog received a call from the doctors saying Beth was cancer-free, and soon after tweeted a message that sparked hope of more Dog and Beth on fans’ televisions in the future.

“…to be continued????” he ended the message.

Since then, friends and fans have been tweeting their support for a new series, keeping in mind that Dog and Beth have both sworn off bounty hunting after her diagnosis.

Maybe the network will hear their pleas and we’ll be back to seeing the happy and healthy couple on TV every week.

