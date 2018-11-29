Fans Urge Dog the Bounty Hunter to Return to TV After Wife Found Cancer Free

Fans can’t get enough of Dog the Bounty Hunter!

After Duane “Dog” Chapman and his wife Beth Chapman returned to A&E for the two-hour special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives Monday night, Twitter has been full of fans asking them to return to TV.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The special chronicled Beth’s fight with throat cancer, and the 13-hour surgery she underwent to remove a cancerous tumor in her throat this September.

During those two hours, fans got an intimate look at Beth and Dog’s relationship, as they both struggled to come together despite 50/50 chances that Beth would not live through her illness.

“We’re gonna show the world how she’s gonna beat this, OK?” he said during the special. “I couldn’t do this OK, that’s a tough woman, physically, emotionally, spiritually. The cancer picked on the wrong female.”

Beth, while terrified, tried to keep her attitude positive.

“My whole life, I have been an example to other people,” she said, referencing the death of her daughter and her time in jail. “I’ve had so many comebacks. I’m gonna come back from this.”

At the end of the special, Dog received a call from the doctors saying Beth was cancer-free, and soon after tweeted a message that sparked hope of more Dog and Beth on fans’ televisions in the future.

#DogandBeth #FightforTheirLives THANK YOU EVERYONE LOVE YOU ALL ….to be continued???? — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) November 28, 2017

“…to be continued????” he ended the message.

Since then, friends and fans have been tweeting their support for a new series, keeping in mind that Dog and Beth have both sworn off bounty hunting after her diagnosis.

Dear @AETV can we talk? Ok so me and a few million of #DogAndBeth BFF’s wanna know WHEN @DogBountyHunter & @MrsdogC gonna come back weekly? @TFactoryMedia perfection and @AETV perfection – imagine the possibilities ❤️ — Rainy Robinson, MBA (@theRealJaneBond) November 30, 2017

@MrsdogC just rewatched #DogandBeth #FightOfTheirLives and it’s even more heartwrenching the 2nd time..you are a survivor & a strong determined woman! Hope to see yall back on our tv soon @AETV — paige ♡♡ (@paigemfrost23) November 30, 2017

#DogandBeth special was powerful & compelling. Reminded me how much I miss seeing them every week. So c’mon @AETV bring them back. U know u want to! #TheFightOftheirlives #bethstrong #bringdogback — The Mrs. Z (@BaxluvsDom) November 30, 2017

I hope soon if not bounty hunting a reality show to let us know how they are doing — Mandy Dawn Baker (@MandyDawnBaker1) November 30, 2017

Maybe the network will hear their pleas and we’ll be back to seeing the happy and healthy couple on TV every week.