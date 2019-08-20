Fans Think Lauren Alaina Is Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Teaser Post

The full lineup for Season 28 of Dancing With the Stars won’t be revealed until Wednesday, Aug. 21, but the show has been sharing sneak peeks of its famous contestants for the past several days, inviting fans to guess who they think is heading to the dance floor.

The ABC competition series’ latest post features a woman holding up an emoji in front of her face, with the emoji happily sticking its tongue out at the camera.

“We’re buzzing all over the Country!” the show wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans instantly began speculating that the photo is of singer Lauren Alaina, with one fan exclaiming, “LAUREN ALAINA!!!! I recognize that hair anywhere!”

The use of the word “Country” in the caption almost certainly indicates a country singer, and Alaina is know for her goofy and fun-loving personality, which can be summed up in the choice of emoji hiding the woman’s face.

One person also pointed out that Alaina recently followed DWTS pro Alan Bersten on Instagram and speculated that the two will be paired up for the upcoming season.

“Omg if this is Lauren Alaina, I will lose it. All of it. Especially if y’all pair her with Alan,” someone else commented. A third person wrote, “I would lose my mind if this is @laurenalaina she will be THE BEST!!!”

Alaina is no stranger to reality TV, having first shot to fame as the runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol in 2011. While the 24-year-old is currently scheduled to play concerts through the end of October, none of her announced dates fall on a Monday or Tuesday, which is when DWTS airs, so it’s possible that she could fit the series in to her busy schedule, though it would be a tight squeeze.

Other DWTS teaser posts have hinted at an athlete, a female singer and other potential professions, with fan guesses including Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown, The Bachelorette‘s Hannah Brown and Dance Moms‘ Abby Lee Miller.

The full lineup of stars and pros will be revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

