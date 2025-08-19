HGTV Star Pens Emotional Message to Fans as Show’s Final Episodes Air

Keith Bynum is saying goodbye to Bargain Block as HGTV prepares to air its final four episodes.

After breaking the news back in June that HGTV had chosen not to renew Bargain Block for a fifth season, Bynum took to Instagram Tuesday with an emotional farewell message.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Tomorrow marks the beginning of the end of Bargain Block. It’s amazing to be part of something so wonderful and it’s hard to say goodbye but I’m beyond grateful for the last five years,” Bynum began his message.

“Our amazing fans have welcomed us into their homes like we were their best friends and we felt that,” he continued. “The amount of people that come up to us and ask for a hug or a physical connection of some kind is beautiful to me. And while Evan still squirms we all can’t deny how special we have felt.”

Getting to work with “best friends” Evan Thomas and Shea Hicks-Whitfield “has been a dream too,” he continued, noting that the “connection and love we have for each other is real and I’m very grateful that came thru.”

Despite Bargain Block‘s cancellation, Bynum said he was “grateful for leaving HGTV at a high point,” explaining that while “the decision to leave was not ours, it’s clear we have fans that will support us no matter what network we land on and that is a comfort.”

“I’ll admit, the anger we experienced in the last few months was tough to handle, but seeing how many of you were also angry helped us see a path forward,” he continued. “Out of the bad always comes some good.”

hgtv

The designer concluded, “I love you all. I hope you love the last four episodes. It was a joyride for the most part!”

Bargain Block was just the first of many HGTV shows to be canceled since June, with Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas also getting the axe.

“Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right,” Bynum wrote in a June 22 Instagram post. “Tv is full of a lot of great people but it’s also full of some of the worst people I’ve ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we’re good at which is being ourselves.”