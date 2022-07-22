Family of 'America's Got Talent' Alum Nolan Neal Asks for Help Following His Sudden Death

Nolan Neal's family is asking for help following his tragic passing. After Neal, a former contestant on America's Got Talent and The Voice, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 41, a GoFundMe page was created in an effort to help raise money to cover his funeral expenses, with his daughter, Caylin Cate, sharing that her father "did not have any life insurance or any money whatsoever."

On the page, Caitlyn noted that "the expenses that come from this are extensive as we are trying to prepare for his funeral and fly in his son & loved ones." Her statement continued, "If you want to help in anyway, you can donate here. Anything is appreciated and I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us." Since its creation, the page has raised more than $21,000 of its initial $15,000 goal.

The page was created following Neal's death on Monday. TMZ was first to report that Neal was found dead in his apartment in Nashville. At this time, Neal's cause of death has not been determined, though his cousin, Dylan Seals, told PEOPLE that the singer "ultimately succumbed to his battle with substance abuse," noting that Neal "was always open and honest about [his substance abuse] struggles." Speaking to WBIR in 2020, Neal opened up about his struggles with substance abuse, telling the outlet, "I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean." Neal also reflected on his time with the band Hinder, recalling how he decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in... I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it." Following his time with Hinder, Neal went on to compete on The Voice's 15th season in 2016, recalling how he "kind of lost my way on the voice and continued drinking. You can see it. I can see it." Neal, however, said he "found happiness by helping others in recovery" and "found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

Neal gained recognition during his time on The Voice following his audition performance of the Incubus song "Drive," which earned him a spot on Adam Levine's team. He was ultimately eliminated from the competition. He later went on to compete on America's Got Talent in 2020, auditioning with his original song "Lost." He was later eliminated in the Judges' Choice section of the Quarterfinals.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.