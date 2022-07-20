Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Star, Dead at 41

Nolan Neal, a singer who is an alumnus of both The Voice and America's Got Talent, is dead at the age of 41. The singer, who also performed with the band Hinder, died on Monday, his cousin Dylan Seals told TMZ. Seals confirmed to the outlet that Neal was found dead in his own Nashville apartment.

Neal competed in Season 15 of America's Got Talent, making it all the way to the quarterfinals. He also competed on The Voice Season 10, after auditioning and being chosen for Adam Levine's team. Neal made it to the knockout rounds of The Voice before being cut. TMZ reports that no official cause of death has yet to be determined. Seals reportedly told the outlet that Neal lived with him during the early part of the pandemic and that the two would often play music together.

Nolan was open about his battle with substance abuse. "I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean," Nolan told WBIR back in 2020. "I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying. This is not their fault. I had decided I wanted to drink like a normal person. I remember trying to be normal and fitting in. I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it. I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it."

Nolan also shared, "I kind of lost my way on The Voice and continued drinking. You can see it. I can see it." He explained that openly discussing his father's death by suicide was something that had a profound impact on his mental health. "Whenever we talk about my dad on the show, I always forget. It opens up scars, wounds," Nolan confessed. "I remember coming home from the first audition. [For] Sixteen hours we talked about it and then I went and sang. Maybe 12 hours. I swore I wouldn't choke up."

The singer also revealed that, after multiple attempts in rehab, he was finally in a place where he was happy with himself and his life. "What's different this time? I found happiness by helping others in recovery," Nolan said. "I found a way to be happy without the things I thought made me happy before."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call the National Drug Helpline at (844) 289-0879.