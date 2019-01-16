‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Revival Coming to HGTV

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is making a triumphant return to television.

The popular home renovation show, which ran on ABC from 2003 to 2012, will be revived by HGTV, with the network planning to produce 10 new episodes to premiere in 2020.

According to a news release, HGTV will showcase its own experts in the weekly race to complete a custom, whole home renovation for one deserving family. On the original series the families had usually faced hardships like the death of a family member, job loss or losing their home.

“This is a big win for HGTV and we can’t wait to put our stamp on it,” said Kathleen Finch, chief lifestyle brands officer, Discovery Inc., the parent company of HGTV. “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition was must-see viewing for years because it combined moving stories of families and communities with life-changing home renovations. It’s the type of program that taps into every emotion and it’s the reason it was so popular with everyone in America.”

HGTV also secured the rights to air 100 existing episodes of the original series. The show will be made available on demand across platforms and on the network’s app.

In the original series, Ty Pennington led the charge for the renovations of homes for deserving families across America. Since the end of the original series, Pennington has been appearing on Trading Spaces, another home renovation show revival currently airing on TLC.

After news of the revival broke, many fans took to social media to celebrate the return, also hoping Pennington would be involved. The original series’ host stayed coy about whether he would be returning for the revival on Twitter.

“This is great news -an incredible show [and] experience to be a part of,” Pennington tweeted, retweeting the announcement from HGTV.

The HGTV episodes of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy and DJ Nurre working as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, a hit for ABC.

In its most successful season, the 2004-05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights.

According to PEOPLE, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition isn’t the only reboot coming soon to HGTV.

The network previously announced in November 2018 a new partnership with TLC for a reboot of While You Were Out, a surprise home renovation show that aired from 2002 to 2006. The new show is planning a crossover debut, airing on both HGTV and TLC later in 2019.