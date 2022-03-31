‘Ex on the Beach’ Star David Barta Talks His Coming out Journey: ‘This Is Who I Am’ (Exclusive)

Season 5 of Ex on the Beach wastes no time in getting straight to the drama. Much of that drama revolves around the love triangle of David Barta, Mike Mulderrig, and Arisce Wanzer. But, prior to all of the relationship wildness, David shared a big revelation with his co-stars and said that he was attracted to both women and men. While chatting with PopCulture.com about the upcoming season, which premieres on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, David opened up about why he decided to open up about such a personal topic and how it has affected his relationships going forward.

David first explained that due to his background (his father was a minister for over two decades), sexuality wasn’t a topic that was discussed at home. He went on to say that he’s “danced around” the topic for years, but he was finally comfortable enough to share his story on Ex on the Beach. The Paradise Hotel alum felt as though he was ready to discuss his sexuality on the show and that he hopes that his story can serve as a positive message to others.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CbtfeLIr-ez/

“I just wanted to give the message that this is who I am, this is part of who I am,” David said. “It doesn’t make up everything that I am. But, I just want to let other people know out there that there are people just like you, and there are people just like me, and that just because you look a certain way … I’m six foot five, I played collegiate baseball almost professionally, and I sexually identify the way that I do.”

David was met with a ton of support from his Ex on the Beach family when he shared his story. Although, it was a slightly different story when it came to telling his family, noting that it was a “very hard process.” In particular, there was some tension between the reality star and his parents, but he explained, “They’re learning, and they’re growing, and I love them so much. I couldn’t have expected or hoped for any other reaction that they gave me or the support that they give me now.” In the end, his openness about the subject led him to have an even closer relationship with his parents and, in particular, his father, saying, “My dad and I have not been close in my upbringing years, but I definitely felt closer to my dad more than I ever have.”

David teased that fans will get to see even more of his journey in this season of Ex on the Beach. On top of that, viewers will also get to see how this love triangle situation between him, Mike, and Arisce plays out. In other words, fans can expect to go on quite the rollercoaster of emotions during Season 5. Ex on the Beach airs on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.