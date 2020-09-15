Every 'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Revealed

Before the Season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, the show revealed which celebrities and which dancing pros would be taking on the competition. Although, they did not unveil the actual couples that would be competing on the show until the premiere. At the top of the premiere on Monday night, DWTS officially revealed the celebrities and pros who will be competing together during this season.

The Season 29 cast of Dancing With the Stars features a bevy of famous faces, including Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, actor Jesse Metcalfe, and former professional football player Vernon Davis. Additionally, the show revealed the dancing pros who will be competing, a list which includes Jenna Johnson, Sasha Farber, and returning fan-favorites Sharna Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev. In addition to revealing the celebrities and dancing pros, DWTS previously announced that there would be a new host for the upcoming season. In July, the ABC revealed that Tyra Banks would be the new host, taking over hosting duties from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

While the show previously revealed plenty of information to get fans excited about the upcoming season, they did not reveal the actual pairings that will compete until now. Scroll down to see which celebrities and pros will be joining forces on the dance floor during Season 29. (This list will be updated throughout the night.)