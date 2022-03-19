Tom Bergeron Shades ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producer Who Fired Him After Their Own Exit

Tom Bergeron seemed to take some joy in the exit of Dancing With the Stars executive producer Andrew Linares, who is stepping down after five seasons. According to Deadline, Linares joined the show in 2018 and was a big reason behind the firing of Bergeron and Erin Andrews before season 29. The former host kept his reaction simple, but it was pretty clear where he stands.

“Karma’s a b-,” Bergeron wrote on Twitter, closing the message with a winking emoji. The post was a response to a fan asking for Bergeron’s thoughts on the exit from the long-running reality competition. He was let go from the series after 14 years hosting the show, with Tyra Banks replacing him and Andrews as the lead on the show.

https://twitter.com/Tom_Bergeron/status/1504573489960742930?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

For Bergeron, the exit wasn’t a surprise and he could pinpoint exactly when his time on the show was coming to an end. “Whether it was somebody I voted for or didn’t, I didn’t think a political person was an appropriate booking for the show, but also for the time we were going to be on, which was really on the cusp of the presidential election campaign, so we differed on that,” Bergeron told Bob Saget on his podcast. “I was public about that. I don’t think that sat well with the producer or the network.”

Bergeron didn’t name the individual that sparked him to speak out, but many noted the trouble seemed to sink in when former White House Communications Director Sean Spicer was added to the cast in season 28. The host released a statement at the time and even told Saget that he spoke with the contestant behind the scenes.

“I told that person, ‘Whether it was you or someone from the other major party who I would have voted for, that wasn’t the issue. I would have released the same statement if it was somebody I supported because I don’t think they belong here, now,’” he said. “I just thought [DWTS] would be a nice place to take a break for everybody, for two hours a week. But they’re entitled to do the show the way they think is best.”

That said, Spicer was far from the first divisive contestant to appear on the show from the political realm. Prior contestants that raised eyebrows include Tucker Carlson, Former Texas Governor Rick Perry and controversial representative Tom DeLay. Still, Spicer managed to remain on the show despite low scores due to fan support from viewers.

“The show that I left was not the show that I loved. So at the end of the seasons that turned out to be my last season, I kind of knew,” Bergeron said. “So I took everything out of my dressing room that I really wanted because I felt it was kind of obvious that we were kind of butting heads. It was great to have Erin [Andrews] at my side because she and I just kind of locked arms and did the show.”