Erin Andrews Says She Felt Like a 'Loser' After 'Dancing With the Stars' Firing

Erin Andrews is speaking candidly about her firing from Dancing With the Stars, admitting on the Token CEO podcast ahead of the Season 29 premiere of the ABC show that she felt like a "loser" after she and co-host Tom Bergeron were replaced by new host Tyra Banks. While Andrews said she thinks being "relieved" of her position on DWTS ultimately has made way for other opportunities, the NFL reporter said it was hard to take at first.

"Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms, but I do think there’s something on the horizon. I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon," she shared on Monday's episode of the podcast, explaining that as a fan of live sports and reality TV, she felt DWTS was a perfect fit for her.

When she got the news in July that she and Bergeron wouldn't be returning, Andrews said she "didn't have much time" to deal with it. "I got a phone call — we were on the putting green with my dog and my husband — and I got a call that said, ‘You know, so-and-so from ABC wants to talk to you,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, s—,’ like, this is it," she recalled. "I felt sorry for myself, and I kind of was like, ‘This is a terrible time to lose my job,’ because we don’t know when live television is coming back. These are hard jobs to get. I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad,’ and then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people that have production groups and they’re like, ‘You’re gonna find something.’ … Yeah, it was a super big bummer."

Despite the initial feelings about being let go, Andrews was eventually able to take a step back, reminding herself that there are people who have "such worse stuff" happening now. "I mean, give me a break, for me to be that selfish and think, ‘Oh, my God, the world’s ending,'" she continued. "People have lost multiple people in their families because of COVID."

Looking to the future, Andrews said she would love to host a game show or a talk show with Kevin Hart. "We mesh, but we are also so different in so many ways. I’m 42, I’ve only been married for three years, we’re trying to have kids, I’m trying to keep this dog afloat and also have a career," she explaind. "So I think that would work so well with Kevin Hart making fun of me, but he won’t listen to me. Apparently he’s got a good thing carved out."