‘Game of Games’: Viewers Love Double Dose of Ellen DeGeneres’ New Show

Ellen DeGeneres’ new game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, made its spring debut on Tuesday night with back-to-back episodes, and it looks like NBC has their next great game show on their hands.

DeGeneres leads contestants in a series of wacky challenges meant to put their contestants in embarrassing situations, such as suspended in the air by their pants, covered in weird goo and playing blindfolded musical chairs.

On the bright side, blue’s a good color on her. #GameofGames pic.twitter.com/iGNWGeeSsu — Ellen’s Game of Games (@NBCGameOfGames) January 3, 2018

The fun and zany show has already proved itself in the ratings, but now the social chatter is backing up those impressive numbers.

DeGeneres’ fans chimed in with praise for the double dose of episodes and widespread acclaim.

“Game of Games is so creative, hilarious, outrageous, light, fun [and] so needed in these times,” one fan wrote.

Another claimed that “Tuesday night [TV] has never been so fun.”

See some of the reactions below.

Another hour of @NBCGameOfGames w my role model @TheEllenShow !? Can I get a HELL YEAH!!?? — Anita Karr (@Anita_Karr) January 3, 2018

WAIT WE GET TWO EPISODES??? #GameofGames — Lee (@ohheyitslee) January 3, 2018

omg #GameofGames is so creative, hilarious, outrageous, light, fun, so needed in these times. #EllenDeGeneres rules — Xanna Ziskey (@xanna) January 3, 2018

Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Mike Rozman