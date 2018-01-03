‘Ellen’s Game of Games’: All the Celebrities Who Cameoed on Tuesday Night

Ellen’s Game of Games made its mark on the spring TV season with back-to-back-episodes on Tuesday night, and a few famous faces stopped by.

In the second hour of the broadcast, host Ellen DeGeneres introuduced several celebrities to help out with a “Danger Word” segment. The game revolved around players trying to guess words Pyramid style. If they guess the winning word, they win the round and their opponents get hit with a mysterious liquid. If they guess the danger word, they themselves get hit.

Celebrities introduced each round by revealing each “Winning Word” and “Danger Word.” Julia Roberts and Johnny Depp teamed up for the first round, and then Howie Mandel, Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus introduced following rounds.

I wanna thank @HowieMandel, Julia Roberts, Johnny Depp, @OfficialJLD, and Will Ferrell for being a part of my #GameofGames. #DangerWord — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 3, 2018

After the special cameos, DeGeneres thanked them all on Twitter, while fans were freaking out about the surprise guests.

Particularly, they were thrilled to see Depp, who doesn’t appear on the small screen very much these days.

See some of the ecstatic reactions to the actor below.

Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Mike Rozman