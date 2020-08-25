'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Canceled in Australia Amid Toxic Workplace Controversy

✖

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will no longer air on Australia's Channel Nine network as the internal investigation into the show's allegedly "toxic" work environment continues, the network confirmed to News.com.au Monday. The daytime talk show had been airing on the channel since 2013, but repeat episodes were taken off the air on Aug. 24 amid the allegations of sexual misconduct, racism and bullying on set.

"We are resting Ellen repeats on Nine and have replaced with Desperate Housewives," a network spokesperson confirmed to the outlet, adding that repeats will continue to air on digital sister channel 9Gem. As for the show's episodes moving forward when it returns from the hiatus, Nine programming director Hamish Turner reportedly told TV Tonight, "Do we have rights beyond this year? The answer to that is no."

"We'll wait to hear from Warner Brothers as to the results of their internal inquiry, because at the moment, they haven't even come forward with what the show is, or when it might go back into production. We're waiting to see what the U.S. are doing and then obviously we'll need to negotiate rates," he continued. "There's a lot to go under the bridge before we even get to that stage. We haven't got a clear picture yet."

After former and current employees of Ellen came forward in a BuzzFeed News investigation to share their negative experiences on set, Warner Media launched an internal investigation into workplace practices and parted ways with longtime show producers Ed Glavin, Jonathan Norman and Kevin Leman. Remaining on the production team are longtime staffers Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, while resident DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss was promoted to an executive producer last week, Variety reports.

The comedian addressed the allegations in a memo to her staff last month amid the investigation, claiming she was unaware of the behavior going on behind the scenes of her show. "I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop," DeGeneres wrote in her memo. "As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded. To think that any one of you felt that way is awful to me."