Eerie ‘Big Brother’ Palm Reading Clip Resurfaces After Mickey Lee’s Death

Following the tragic death of Big Brother 27 player Mickey Lee on Dec. 25, fans of the CBS show are recirculating an eerie clip of the reality star discussing the results of her in-house palm reading.

In the resurfaced livefeed footage, Lee and Season 27 winner Ashley Hollis laugh while recounting their palm reading from fellow houseguest Ava Pearl. “She was like, ‘This is the life line. Oh, it’s kinda short,’” Lee tells the other players, laughing off the interaction.

Ash and Mickey talk about Ava's palm reading during their HOH sleepover #BB27 pic.twitter.com/9rGB3U6mAn — 6th Avenue ⚾ #PostSeasonEra 🎉 (@6th__avenue) July 24, 2025

Hollis chimes in that Pearl “freaked out” looking at Lee’s palm. “Mickey’s like, ‘Does that mean I’m going to die early?’ She’s like, ‘Um, you know… let me do Ashley’s.’ And then she reads mine and she’s like, ‘Oo, I see a long life line for you,’” Hollis says.

Hollis and Lee didn’t seem concerned about the results of their palm reading at the time, with Lee adding, “She admitted that she didn’t know the difference between the life line and the kid line. I’m like, ‘Ava, you’re not good at this.’”

After suffering a “series of cardiac arrests” due to complications from the flu, Lee died on Dec. 25 at age 35. “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Chistmas in the early evening,” her loved ones wrote in a statement on her Instagram page at the time.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

“The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated,” they continued. “As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement. Details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date. Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”