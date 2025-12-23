‘Big Brother’ Star in ICU After Suffering a ‘Series of Cardiac Arrests’

One Big Brother contestant is in “critical condition” after going into cardiac arrest.

Mickey Lee, who appeared on Season 27 of the popular CBS reality series, is now in the ICU according to a GoFundMe posted by her friend Kori Smith.

“Many of you know Mickey Lee from Big Brother (CBS) where she became one of the most talked about houseguests on Season 27,” Smith wrote. “A vibrant, strategic, and unforgettable personality, Mickey captured the attention of fans with her energy, authenticity, and bold gameplay… she brought charm and fierce competition to the Big Brother house as an event curator and creative force.”

She then detailed Lee’s “series of cardiac arrests,” and noted that she is now stable but still “critical.”

“She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging,” she continued. “This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

The GoFundMe says all funds will be used to cover medical expenses, including ICU and specialist care, rehab care, and other related costs.

“Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most,” the post ended.

Lee was on the most recent season of the long-running reality series, which aired from July 10 through September 28. She made it very far in the season, but was ultimately ousted in Week 8 on the episode that aired September 4.