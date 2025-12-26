‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Dead at 35

Big Brother Season 27 alum Mickey Lee, has died, her family announced on Friday. She was 35.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Chistmas in the early evening,” the family wrote in a statement posted to Lee’s Instagram.

“Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 4: BIG BROTHER Thursday September 4th on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)* Pictured L to R: Mickey Lee. (Photo by Mary Kouw/CBS News via Getty Images)

“The family extends their deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love, and support during this incredibly difficult time. Your kindness has been felt and is sincerely appreciated.”

“As the family mourns this tremendous loss, they respectfully request privacy during this critical time of bereavement. Details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date.”

“Mickey’s light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten.”

The news of Lee’s death comes the same week that her family announced she was hospitalized in an intensive care unit after suffering a “series of cardiac arrests” stemming from flu-related complications.

On Christmas, her family put out a statement requesting “quiet, space, and uninterrupted time to focus on her care and on one another.” They wrote that their “hearts are heavy as we walk through a critical moment regarding Mickey.”

A GoFundMe page fundraising for her medical expenses has raised more than $30,000 as of the time of this writing.

Several of Lee’s Big Brother housemates paid tribute to Lee in the comments of the Instagram post announcing her death.

“Sorry for your loss and my prayers for your family RIP MICKEY you are missed – love to all of you,” wrote Rachel Reilly. “She will always be remembered and I am beyond grateful to have had the opportunity to get to know her for the short period I did- she shared so much light with us and was such an amazing soul.”

“Mickey, thank you for being such an incredible friend and inspiration to me both in and out of the house,” wrote Zach Cornell. “I’ll keep trying to shine your light through the A, and I know you’re looking down on us right now. ATL Baddie for life.”

Big Brother alum Janelle Pierzina, who did not appear on Lee’s season, also paid her condolences on X. “Praying for Big Brother alumni Mickey’s family. She passed away yesterday,” she wrote. “I can only imagine what her family is going through. RIP Mickey.”