E! Reality Star Lyric McHenry’s Cause of Death Revealed

Lyric McHenry’s cause of death has been ruled an overdose, according to an affidavit obtained by E! News.

McHenry, a Stanford University alum who appeared on E!‘s EJNYC in 2016, reportedly died of an overdose of cocaine, alcohol, and heroin, according to the affidavit, released nearly three months after the 26-year-old was found unresponsive on a Bronx sidewalk.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet also reported that 29-year-old Alexis Meija-Ramirez was arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence after he and “two other male individuals” allegedly transported McHenry’s body above the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx neighborhood during the early hours of Tuesday, Aug. 14. The arrest was made after law enforcement officials viewed “video surveillance from different locations, review of phone records and interviews with witnesses.”

Meija-Ramirez is currently out on bail.

McHenry’s death came after a night out celebrating her 26th birthday with friends, which included stops at The Frederick Hotel, the Soho Grand Hotel, and the Dream Hotel, which she documented on her Instagram Story. Just hours later, however, the 26-year-old was discovered on a sidewalk in the Bronx neighborhood of New York. She was found only wearing a pajama top and underwear and reportedly had a small Ziplock bag of cocaine.

The 26-year-old was taken to the Bronx-Lebanon Hospital, where she died. She was reportedly 20-weeks pregnant at the time of her death, something that her family was reportedly unaware of.

“She never told any of her family members that she was pregnant,” McHenry family spokesperson Edna Sims Porter told the Daily Mail. “We’re all baffled because you don’t even see a baby bump. Twenty weeks, that’s five months right? It seems like she would be showing.”

McHenry’s family also released a statement remembering McHenry as “a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice. She was a Christian who grew up in Los Angeles and attended the Center for Early Education and graduated from the Marlborough School in Los Angeles.”

“Lyric produced and raised funds via crowd funding for her first film which won several film festival awards, and was a Producer and member of the cast of E! show EJNYC. Currently, Lyric was working on packaging and development of several well regarded film and TV projects. She was also interviewing for several West Coast Media jobs having returned to L.A. in February from working in NYC for several years and preparing her applications for a business school MBA Program,” the statement continued, concluding with “Lyric’s warmth, compassion and energy will be missed by many.”

McHenry was laid to rest in early September.